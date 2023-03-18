EFF: 'Joburg High Court ruling affirms our Constitutional right to protest'

On Saturday, the court interdicted the EFF from shutting down any schools, trade, or public roads on Monday, but dismissed the DA's application to halt the shutdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that the judgement by the High Court affirmed its right to protest.

On Saturday, the court interdicted the party from shutting down any schools, trade, or public roads.

It did not, however, declare the nationwide protest as unlawful, as per the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) application.

The EFF said the interdict against violence and the closure of schools was not a victory by the DA, because these were elements that were already declared unlawful in the country.

On Friday, a court in Cape Town also handed down a similar judgement in favour of the City of Cape Town.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said that the red berets were not intending to break any laws.

“The court has affirmed that the EFF protest is a Constitutional right by refusing to declare the national shutdown as unlawful. So, for us it’s just a reaffirmation of our rights. We never declared any intention to burn any schools, closing schools [or] committing crimes. So, the court has just reaffirmed the laws of South Africa.”

