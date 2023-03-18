Cele urges KZN police to be firm with any lawbreakers during EFF's shutdown

On Saturday, Cele spoke to officers in KwaMashu where he was assessing their readiness to monitor the EFF’s shutdown on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele told officers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to be firm when enforcing the law on Monday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters will stage a nationwide protest over the country's energy crisis. They're also calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cele cautioned the officers to avoid deadly scenes similar to the July 2021 unrest.

Over 300 people lost their lives following riots and looting allegedly sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

This prompted the deployment of some 25,000 troops to assist police in 2021.

Cele said police should arrest anyone involved in illegal behaviour during the protest:

"Anybody that breaks the law has got accommodation, they’ve got a new home and that's a prison. It’s not your problem that the prison is going to be full, fill them. If they have no place to sleep it's no problem if they sleep standing."