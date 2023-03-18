ANC on Tshwane: Numbers the reason DA 'deliberately' collapsed council meeting

Friday night's special sitting to elect a new mayor was adjourned due to a lack of quorum, following a walk-out by councillors from the DA-led multiparty coalition.

TSHWANE - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of deliberately collapsing a council meeting to elect a new mayor because the numbers were not in their favour.

The DA-led coalition argued that two ActionSA councillors who had their memberships terminated by their party should not be allowed to vote, while the ANC said their termination letters only reached the speaker's office after the sitting started.

ANC Tshwane chairperson Eugene Modise said that the municipality was suffering due to the leadership vacuum.

“They don’t respect the law, they don’t respect council, and they don’t care. The city has been dry and thirsty for leadership, and now it’s seven years of drought. There are no funds, and we have no money in the city. The city is in tatters. There’s no service delivery. So, those people, they don’t care about the residents of the city.”

Eugene Modise, ANC Tshwane Chairperson, says the DA coalition have been planning to collapse the meeting since the morning.



He says the two ActionSA councillors only received letters of termination after council had started so they had a right to vote today. TCG pic.twitter.com/B68Sr110SQ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2023

‘I FELT ABUSED’

Meanwhile, expelled ActionSA Tshwane councillor Mandla Mhlana said that the party's leadership did not care about black people.

Mhlana, along with Mpho Baloyi, had their memberships terminated by ActionSA, after they were accused of voting with the ANC in the recent vote to elect a mayor and speaker.

ActionSA said that its decision to expel the two was informed by the outcomes of lie-detector tests and other investigations.

However, Mhlana said he never voted with the ANC and was never shown the results of his polygraph tests.

“Well, ActionSA, I will say, the upper structure doesn’t have respect, especially to the black leaders, in particular, because when I was the regional chair the dismissal of me on the 6th of May was unfair. Therefore, I felt like I’ve been abused and then I could not be considered and be recognised for the work that I have done.”

Mhlana said that although he would challenge the claim that he betrayed the party, his relationship with ActionSA is now over.

“You know what I can tell you? This election is all about Schedule 3 of the Municipalities Structures Act where it's a secret. So, no one you can see, you can tell when you go to the poll. There’s no way they can identify unless they’re good sangomas.”