UCT, students find common ground on financial exclusion, registration

The two parties released a joint statement on Thursday night stating that students with historical debt over R10,000 would now be allowed to register.

CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) management and the student representative council (SRC) finally found common ground over financial exclusion that was affecting some students.

UCT students reignited their protest last week, following the institution's decision not to remove fee blocks for owing students.

However, after talks this week both parties came to an agreement.

However, UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said that each situation would be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

"Under the agreement, which came into effect on Wednesday, 15 March, the management shall, in a consultative manner, conduct a review in respect of its fee policy, with specific reference to the application of a 'fee block' on the grounds of the financial means of the university and the needs of each student, the socio-economic conditions affecting each student, the academic performance of each student and other relevant factors."

Moholola said the SRC also committed to working with management on a fundraising strategy to alleviate payment plans, as well as student debt.

"The UCT management will take reasonable measures to assess affordability for each student and the need to develop an appropriate and individualised payment plan, including signing an acknowledgement of debt."