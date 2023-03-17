Tshwane mayor election: Security beefed up ahead of ANC march to council

The ANC is expected to march to Tshwane House where a special council sitting has been convened to elect a new executive mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that security had been beefed up ahead of a planned African National Congress (ANC) march on Friday afternoon.

The position became vacant after disgraced former mayor Murunwa Makwarela resigned after it was found that he did not qualify to be a councillor as he was insolvent.

Pushing and shoving between opposing councillors.



A councillor the DA-coalition side of the house approached the podium and councillors from the ANC-coalition isle forcibly removed him. TCG pic.twitter.com/aLs1REI5PS ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2023

[PICTURES] ANC members marching to Tshwane House. TCG pic.twitter.com/AHAUR2GArQ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2023

He is now the subject of an investigation after he submitted an insolvency rehabilitation certificate that was allegedly forged.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition has expressed fear over the safety of their councillors, however, Tshwane municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said that police had been deployed outside the council building:

“As you can see that there’s sufficient deployment of law enforcement to ensure that proceedings go well. We don’t anticipate that there will be any councillor whose life will be threatened or will be subjected to any form of intimidation.”

Meanwhile, DA coalition mayoral candidate, Cilliers Brink, said that a free and fair election could not take place under these conditions.

“Given what happened the last time in the council, one of our councillors was assaulted… kicked from behind, so it’s clear that the culture of violence pervades these meetings in Tshwane and we’re concerned about that.”