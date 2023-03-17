Business as usual for Putco services on Monday, despite national shutdown

The bus service company announced that after a meeting with government and assurances that measures were put in place to protect staff and passengers during the EFF's nationwide protest, services would continue on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) released a statement to the media on Friday announcing that their bus services would operate as usual "as far as possible", despite the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) national shutdown.

This followed an announcement on Thursday that it would suspend their services on Monday, after threats by the red berets that the nationwide protest would disrupt road networks and prevent buses from operating.

Putco said it had an urgent meeting between Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga, her deputy, senior government officials, and the executives of the Southern Africa Bus Operators Association (SABOA) on Thursday afternoon.

During the meeting, Chikunga told bus service companies that government put measures in place to assure the safety of their staff, passengers, and the general safety of the public, encouraging them not to suspend services.

READ: Security cluster ready to deal with EFF's national shutdown - Ministers

"Government provided the assurance that all efforts have been made to ensure that law and order will be maintained so that economic activities will not be affected on 20 March," Putco said in its latest statement.

"We assure our passengers and staff that we will monitor the situation closely, and should it become unsafe, services will be suspended immediately."

The EFF's planned march was to protest against the country's continued energy crisis, as well as to demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down as Head of State.

Speaking at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Thursday, Ramaphosa reiterated that government would not allow anarchy to take place during the protest.

He also said that security measures would be implemented to protect those not participating in it.

“Security forces in our country are going to defend our people. If you are going to intimidate them and unleash violence, our security forces are going to defend the people of South Africa – that, I must clear," Ramaphosa said.