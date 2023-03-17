The absence of notice doesn't criminalise protest action, EFF tells court

Judgment in the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s urgent application to declare as unlawful and interdict the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s national shutdown has been reserved.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s urgent application to declare as unlawful and interdict the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s national shutdown has been reserved.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) rushed to the Johannesburg High Court earlier this week, with an application in which it argued that the shutdown, planned for Monday, placed various constitutional rights in jeopardy and that the requisite notice was not given.

The case was argued before Judge Leicester Adams on Friday afternoon.

READ: DA worried police won't be able to contain EFF protest, court told

The EFF has opposed the case.

The party maintained that it was not urgent and that any urgency was self-created by the DA. Moreover, it said that there was no reason for alarm and insisted no threats had been made regarding Monday’s shutdown and that the police would be present.

It also said that the DA did not have standing to bring the application and had not established a right it was seeking to vindicate.

Advocate Tshidiso Ramogale, for the EFF, argued that the absence of notice did not criminalise protest action, relying on case law to this effect.

Again citing case law, he made further arguments around the chilling effects of interdicts, and specifically of any interdict that would be issued in this case, on protestors on Monday.

The case has been stood down until Saturday morning, when a ruling is expected to be handed down.