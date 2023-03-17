State ready to proceed with trial in Parly arson case against Zandile Mafe

Zandile Mafe is now set to be transferred to an Eastern Cape medical facility for a psychiatric evaluation after refusing admission to the Valkenberg Hospital for the same.

CAPE TOWN - The State in the Parliament arson case has reiterated it’s ready to proceed with the trial.

Fifty-one-year-old suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, made another pre-trial appearance at the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Mafe, who refuses to be admitted to the Valkenberg Hospital for mental observation, is now set to be transferred to an Eastern Cape medical facility for a psychiatric evaluation.

The court needs to determine whether Mafe is mentally fit to stand trial.

Mafe’s state of mind at the time he allegedly set Parliament alight is also in question.

“His case was postponed for the Hawks to finalise logistics for his admission at a hospital in the Eastern Cape for his mental observation," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila.

The case will be back in court later this month.