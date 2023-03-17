Saftu: Monday's national shutdown will send a strong message to govt

Saftu has joined hands with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in their call for a nationwide protest on Monday to demand that the government addresses the many problems facing the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said the national shutdown planned for Monday will send a strong message to the government that South Africans will no longer stand by as the country deteriorates.

Saftu has joined hands with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in their call for a nationwide protest on Monday to demand that the government addresses the many problems facing the country.

The party wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign amid the high unemployment rate and the ongoing energy crisis.

Speaking at a media briefing in Joburg, Saftu's general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has reiterated calls for public sector workers to abandon their posts and to take to the streets on the day.

"Everybody who believes that South Africa is now unsustainable and that we have reached a point of being a failed state knows where they should be on the 20th and that is on the streets of South Africa to send a message: don't tell us to fold arms and do nothing."

Vavi said that the shutdown was one of many efforts to get the government to account for the state of the country.

"We're not going to do a once-off demonstration and we go back to peace and normal. No, this is one of many shots we have been firing. And we are going to be firing endless shots until load shedding is addressed, until the crisis of youth unemployment, women unemployment is addressed, but we insist on peaceful demonstrations."