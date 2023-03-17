Saftu demands govt guarantee interventions to end the rising cost of living

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said that government had backed the poor into a corner, with wages below the poverty line competing with skyrocketing living costs.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Saftu said that it wanted government to guarantee an intervention that would see an end to the rising cost of living.

This included lowering food, fuel and electricity prices, as well as interest rates.

Saftu listed this demand among more than 15 others that it wanted government to address when the federation joins the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at Monday's national shutdown.

"We've had enough. What we cannot do is find reasons not to participate in the national shutdown."

But Vavi said that the poor are not the only ones feeling the pinch, adding that a majority of the middle-class spent the bulk of their salaries less than a week after payday.

"Can you imagine what happens to the guys who are getting the R350 for the whole month?"

Vavi said that other demands included an end to load shedding, an end to the rampant crime and corruption, as well as the nationalisation of state-owned entities.

He believes that the national shutdown will send a strong message to government to shape up or ship out.