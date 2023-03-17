Police plead for information after 'dangerous' Makhado inmates escape custody

Six inmates escaped custody while being transported to court on Monday by police, after a group of gunmen shot at the officers.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have called on the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the re-arrest of six inmates who escaped in the Makhado area in Limpopo.

It is understood that a group of gunmen ambushed police officers while they were transporting the six prisoners to court on Monday.

A group armed with assault rifles shot at the officers, while the fugitives who were awaiting trail made a run for it.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said the brazen escape led to the arrest of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member and another suspect who were accused of orchestrating the attack.

“The police in Makhado have launched a manhunt for a group of heavily armed suspects who shot at the police transporting six awaiting trial prisoners along the river road outside Louis Trichardt.

“The suspects were driving two motor vehicles: a grey Mercedes Benz, and a white Toyota bakkie. The escapees were arrested for serious crimes and are considered dangerous.”