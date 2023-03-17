Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe back in court for pre-trial hearing

Mafe's pre-trial hearing has seen delays and now the location where he is set to undergo psychiatric evaluation is also time-consuming.

CAPE TOWN - The pre-trial hearing of suspected parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Mafe, who's been in custody for more than a year, faces charges including arson and terrorism for the blaze that destroyed the national assembly chamber in January 2022.

The 51-year-old's defence insists he's innocent.

Mafe's pre-trial hearings have been riddled with several delays.

Mafe on several occasions refused to appear in court and now the location where he is set to undergo psychiatric evaluation presents a further delay.

The defence previously told the Western Cape High Court that Mafe does not want to be admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital due to an alleged bad experience he's had there before.

Both the State and prosecution have not agreed that Mafe be referred for psychiatric evaluation.