Monday will be a normal working day despite EFF shutdown - KZN security cluster

The provinces police and Community Safety Department vowed to protect people who wanted to work during Monday’s planned nationwide protest, promising not to repeat the July 2021 unrest.

DURBAN - The security cluster in KwaZulu-Natal said that Monday would be a normal working day for the province, despite calls by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for businesses to close.

The Department of Community Safety and police vowed protect the rights of the citizens who wanted to go to work on the day.

The province’s law enforcement agencies said that unlike the 2021 July unrest where protests led to widespread looting, this time around, they would not allow things to get out of hand.

“Monday, 20 March 2023, will be a normal working day in the province and we wish to assure our people, especially those who will be going to work, that their rights to work and commute will be protected,” said the province's Community Safety MEC, Sipho Hlomuka.

Hlomuka also urged parents to ensure that children did not participate in the planned EFF shutdown on Monday.

The community safety department said that the rights of those who were not protesting must be protected.

"Learners will not be going to school on Monday because of the Human Rights Day holiday on Tuesday. We therefore appeal to all parents to make sure that their children do not participate in the planned protests," the MEC said.

Hlomuka, as head of the justice, crime prevention and security cluster in the province said that school children must not be allowed to form part of the planned EFF shutdown.

The cluster, which also consists of police and the community safety department, has announced plans for its state of readiness.

MEC Hlomuka has also urged protesters not to cause chaos.

"Whilst we respect the constitutional right of the protesters to protest, such must be done peacefully and without tampering with the rights of others."