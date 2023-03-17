Mkhwebane's perjury case postponed to October

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appeared at Pretoria Magistrates Court on charges of perjury in relation to her 2017 Reserve Bank report.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of perjury.

Mkhwebane was charged with three counts of perjury in relation to her 2017 Reserve Bank report, which the Constitutional Court set aside, saying that she acted in bad faith.

The apex court also found that Mkhwebane lied and made misrepresentations under oath.

Mkhwebane has taken her plight to have the charges withdrawn to the High Court.

After hours of testimony in Parliament this week for her impeachment inquiry, Mkhwebane stood in the dock in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday morning for her ongoing perjury case.

The State charged Mkhwebane with three counts of the crime but one of those has since been withdrawn.

Now the suspended Public Protector has approached the Pretoria High Court for the two remaining counts to be withdrawn.

On Friday, Mkhwebane’s lawyer Tiny Seboko told the court that they had approached the State to have the matter currently before the magistrate's court struck off the roll, pending their application in the high court but the State has refused.

Seboko has requested a lengthy adjournment in order to allow for the High Court process to unfold.

The matter has been postponed and Mkhwebane will return to the magistrate's court on 26 October, just over a week after her seven-year term comes to an end.