Mkhwebane: It's 'fashionable' for judges to slap me with personal cost orders

During her second day giving evidence that dealt with Ramaphosa’s CR17 report, she also claimed that one judge was even trying to bankrupt her through the orders.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said it was "fashionable" for judges to slap her with personal cost orders.

She said this was based mostly on the wrong facts.

Mkhwebane also told the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Thursday that one judge was intent on making her "bankrupt" through the cost orders.

In addition, she defended her findings that President Cyril Ramaphosa benefitted and was aware of his campaign funding.

Thursday was Mkhwebane’s second day giving evidence that dealt with her CR17 bank statements report and the judgment by the Constitutional Court.

Mkhwebane said while the apex court found that she made errors in the case involving Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign funding, she said the personal cost orders hurt.

“I felt it was fashionable for judges, especially in the Gauteng North High Court where any person who just asks for personal cost against me, then they would be granted that.”

She said one judge even vowed to bankrupt her.

“He said I should be bankrupted, meaning that, possibly, because the process is difficult to remove the public protector, then use this painful process to deal with me.”

Mkhwebane is expected to give more evidence next week when she deals with other reports set aside by the courts, like the CIEX/Reserve Bank matter.