Eskom notes improvement to its power generation capacity

Six of the power utility's coal-fired power stations proved to be energy efficient this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there have been notable gradual improvements to its power generation fleet.

Six coal-fired power stations achieved an energy availability factor of 70% over the past week - a milestone last achieved at the start of May 2022.

The power utility said that three of these power stations Camden, Duvha and Matla have been on a sustained upward trend because of a reduction of plant breakdown and the return to service of several units.

Lethabo, Matimba and Medupi have been experiencing continued good performance and remain among Eskom’s three best-performing stations, Eskom added.

Eskom's Daphne Mokwena: "In addition, Lethabo [power station] was able to sustain performance after a quick recovery following a wet coal incident experienced last week due to flooding after excessive rainfall. While this is still early progress it shows a positive trajectory from actions taken to recover Eskom generation plants."