Eskom moves to stage 2 power cuts as generation capacity improves

On Thursday the utility announced that that six of its coal-fired power stations had achieved energy availability of 70% for the first time since last year May.

Picture: Pexels
17 March 2023 15:22

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can expect a brighter weekend, with Eskom moving load shedding down to stage 2 from midday on Friday.

The ailing power utility has been flickering between stages 4 and 5 in recent months, with some residents having over 10 hours of power outages a day.

The utility said that it was pleased with its progress to restore generation capacity.

Eskom's interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena: "Due to further improvements in the generation capacity over the past 24 hours, Eskom will provide an update as soon as any significant changes occur."

