Environmentalists say Kusile gas emission exemption poses threat to human life

The Forestry and Environment Department announced on Tuesday that Eskom had been exempted from having to use pollution reduction equipment for sulphur dioxide from three of its units at its Kusile power station.

JOHANNESBURG - Some environmentalists said that the grant that Eskom had received for relief from some gas emission regulations would have fatal consequences for surrounding communities.

The power utility requested an exemption to amend its atmospheric emission licence for new projects, saying that the process was too lengthy, given the urgent energy crisis in the country.

The exemption will reportedly result in an increase of nearly 100% in gas emissions in Mpumalanga.

The Department of Forestry and Environment argued that Eskom's plan was approved to expedite

the restoration of lost generation capacity by the end of this year by constructing temporary plants at the Kusile Power Station.

But the temporary plants did not include gas desulphurisation mechanisms, which exponentially increase sulphur dioxide emissions.

"I am equally aware of the health and associated impacts of exposure to sulphur dioxide emissions, particularly on communities in close proximity to coal-fired power stations," said the department's Albi Modise.

However, environmentalist Rico Euripido said that these emissions posed a threat to human life.

"This decision will effectively allow Eskom to dump 90,000 tons of sulphur dioxide from unabated polluting emissions into the atmosphere in breach of our Constitution."

The department said that it was aware that the emissions would be in excess of the current limit contained in Kusile's atmospheric licence.