EFF shutdown: CT's MyCiTi buses to operate normally on Monday

MyCiTi joins companies like Putco and Golden Arrow, who've also assured commuters that transport will be available on the day.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that MyCiTi bus services would operate normally on Monday, despite the planned Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF's) national shutdown.

MyCiTi joins transport companies like Putco and Golden Arrow, who've also assured commuters that transport will be available on the day.

The city said that law enforcement officers would escort some of its buses to identified hotspot routes.

Mayco member for mobility, Rob Quintas, assured commuters that they would do everything in their power to ensure their safety.

“We will be monitoring all routes to ensure that a close eye is kept on public transport. The city will not tolerate thuggish behaviour on the day, and all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of commuters and other operators as far as possible."