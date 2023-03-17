DA worried police won't be able to contain EFF protest, court told

The DA has brought an urgent application against the EFF to have the shutdown declared unlawful and interdicted, arguing that it was not protected under notice given under the Gatherings Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the party was worried that the police would not be able to contain the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)'s national shutdown planned for Monday.

The DA has brought an urgent application against the EFF to have the shutdown declared unlawful and interdicted, arguing that it was not protected under notice given under the Gatherings Act.

The application, which the EFF is opposing, is being heard on Friday.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said in its papers that they supported the right to protest.

Steenhuinhuisen, however, said that the EFF had on its own version not given the required notice in terms of the Gatherings Act, and further that “there is no right to protest violently, shutdown the functioning of society or coerce others to participate in a protest”.

Pointing to notices and communications issued by the EFF, he said that this was effectively what the national shutdown was seeking to do.

Without the court’s intervention, he said that "there is a real likelihood that South Africa will be engulfed by a widespread, violent and destructive national shutdown".

And he said that there was no doubt that "as with the July 2021 unrest, the SAPS … will have insufficient capacity to protect the fundamental rights that are threatened".

Advocate Andrew Reading, for the DA, on Friday argued further that this had been planned as a national shutdown but there was no clarity on exactly where the demonstrations were going to take place, in part because there had been no notice given.

The case continues.