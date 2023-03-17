DA should treat all councillors accused of crime the same - CCC's Adams

CAPE TOWN - Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) councillor in the City of Cape Town Fadiel Adams said that the double standards employed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to deal with its black councillors was very disturbing.

This follows the suspension of Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi following fraud and corruption allegations.

His office was raided by the police on Wednesday where laptops and other devices were confiscated.

Adams said that it was surprising that Booi had been suspended without being charged while DA councillor Nora Grose still held her position.

Grose is out on R10,000 bail after she was arrested for fraud and money laundering.

She is accused of diverting COVID-19 food relief funds for personal use.

Adams has accused the DA of protecting white councillors.

"The Democratic Alliance shows its true colours again. People of colour will be dealt with harshly, white people will be given all the leniency in the world."

Adams said that the DA should treat all councillors accused of crime the same.