CoCT working towards cutting Eskom ties by finding alternative power sources

City of Cape Town wants to end its reliance on Eskom by finding alternative, affordable power sources.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it was working towards ending its reliance on Eskom by finding alternative, affordable power sources.

The National Energy Regulator on Friday approved Eskom's 18.49 % electricity hike to municipalities.

The city said that the electricity price increase comes at the worst possible time, with the country's underperforming economy being worsened by load shedding.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has also announced a 500 megawatts tender that will be on the open market on the 29 March for independent producers to sell power to the municipalities.

"The public is forced to pay for the corruption and mismanagement at Eskom in the most unfair, unaffordable and unjust way. This only underscores why Cape Town must go as quickly as we possibly can and end our reliance on Eskom and diversify our own energy supply to be able to supply more affordable energy over time."