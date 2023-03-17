City of Cape Town granted order directing EFF's shutdown comply with law

The court has also issued an interdict against any violence or looting and against preventing people from going to work.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has granted the City of Cape Town an order directing that Monday’s national shutdown must comply with the law and interdicting the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from, among others, closing or damaging schools, businesses and government property.

In court papers lodged earlier this week, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the city respected and promoted the right to peaceful assembly, but that it also had a duty to respect and promote the rights to freedom and security, to work and to education, all of which he maintained hung in the balance.

The court has also issued an interdict against any violence or looting and against preventing people from going to work.

Hill-Lewis has welcomed the outcome: "The city's interdict aims to ensure that the organisers and participants stay within the confines of lawful and peaceful protest. The interdict also serves as firm notice that the city will not hesitate to pursue civil claims against the EFF should any of its infrastructure be damaged."

He said that the city was well prepared to ensure that Capetonians were able to go about their daily business on Monday.

"We will enforce this interdict and uphold the rule of law in Cape Town. Should any damage to infrastructure occur, we will not hesitate to pursue civil action against the EFF. There will be no national shutdown in Cape Town, our economy does not have time for that," said Hill-Lewis.