Cele: Govt doesn't support EFF's threats of mass disruption

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has told a parade in Johannesburg that although it was the right of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to lead a national protest, the government did not support its threats of mass disruption.

Cele on Friday morning took part in an inspection on the measures put in place to monitor the EFF-led protest.

The red berets are set to demonstrate against the country’s dire energy crisis, while also calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as head of state.

Cele said that the police would not hesitate to arrest protesters who forcefully disrupt the country’s economic activities.

"Nobody should force anybody to close his shop or business on that particular day. You shall be there, you shall refuse, you shall stop anybody who is trying to stop anybody in South Africa to do anything against his or her will."

National police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, is leading the police service’s state of readiness inspection for Monday’s national shutdown. This is to ensure all boots are on the ground as fears of mass disruption begin to creep in. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/ORlfTBLmkV ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2023