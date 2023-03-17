Case against teen accused of killing Romay van Rooyen postponed to April

Cassidy Hartzenberg was arrested in September, days after Magistrate Romay van Rooyen was found dead in her Marina da Gama home.

CAPE TOWN - An 18-year-old accused of the murder of his aunt, Magistrate Romay van Rooyen, made his first appearance in the Western Cape High Court for pre-trial on Friday.

Cassidy Hartzenberg was arrested in September last year, days after the 50-year-old woman's body was found in her Marina da Gama home.

The teenager previously made several appearances in the Simons Town Magistrate's Court before the matter was transferred.

Before court proceedings got underway on Friday, Hartzenberg' relatives in the public gallery greeted and blew kisses in his direction.

The 18-year-old looked up, smiled, and waved back.

The court heard that the accused had applied for Legal Aid but a lawyer has not yet been appointed to the case.

The matter was then postponed to 21 April, for Legal Aid to be finalised.

Hartzenberg, who was a pallbearer at Van Rooyen's funeral, was also accused of stealing her car as well as some money.

The magistrate's Toyota RAV4 was found in Mitchells Plain two days later.