ANC wants to liberate Tshwane residents from DA's 'disastrous seven-year rule'

On Friday afternoon, hundreds of ANC supporters, along with members of its national executive committee, marched to the Tshwane House building on Madiba Street.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it wanted to liberate Tshwane residents from what it called "the disastrous seven-year rule" of the Democratic Alliance-led multiparty coalition in the city.

READ: ANC to lead 'people's march' in Tshwane over DA-led 'mismanagement' of the metro

On Friday afternoon, hundreds of ANC supporters, along with members of its national executive committee, marched to the Tshwane House building on Madiba Street.

[WATCH] The ANC march has reached Tshwane House where an election to elect a new executive mayor is taking place today.



Fikile Mbalula, ANC Secretary General, says today they finally ‘liberate’ the Tshwane municipality from the 7-year reign of the DA-led coalition. TCG pic.twitter.com/HohEvxSBLf ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2023

PICTURES: There’s a heavy police presence outside Tshwane House today.



Two important events happening here today;



1. Election of new Tshwane Executive Mayor.



2. The ANC is marching here to protest against the seven-year reign of the DA-led multiparty coalition government. TCG pic.twitter.com/j2BAd5u0Bq ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2023

This is where the special council sitting is taking place to elect a new executive mayor.

The ANC said that their marches were so peaceful that even the ice cream man joined them.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula dismissed concerns by the DA coalition in Tshwane that Friday’s march was an intimidation tactic.

Mbalula said that the ANC will remove the DA-coalition through normal council proceedings and not violence.

"We don't exonerate ourselves to the weaknesses that have engulfed this city to the point where the coalition has defined the moment here."

Mbalula praised the ANC members for hosting a peaceful march and called for the Economic Freedom Fighters to do the same next Monday.