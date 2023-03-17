Alleged Parliament arsonist Mafe set to undergo psychiatric evaluation soon

The 51-year-old will undergo his psychiatric evaluation at an Eastern Cape medical facility, after he requested not to be admitted to Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is set to undergo psychiatric evaluation at an Eastern Cape medical facility.

The defence in the matter previously told the court that Mafe did not want to be admitted to Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital, due to an alleged bad experience he had there before.

The 51-year-old faces charges including arson and terrorism for his alleged involvement in the blaze that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly Chamber in January 2022.

Mafe made another pre-trial hearing in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

State advocate Mervyn Menigo told the court that parties met with presiding judge Nathan Erasmus to discuss Mafe’s referral for mental observation.

They were now tasked with finalising Mafe’s transport to a mental health facility in Eastern Cape.

Mafe’s defence advocate Nikiwe Nyathi said they would deal with the merits of the case once his mental health observation was finalised.

The matter was postponed until the 28 March for the court order to be made that would finalise Mafe’s transfer.