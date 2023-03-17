40,000 applications received so far for school placement in 2024 - WCED

The applications are open for all grades and parents are urged to make use of the online application system before the 14 April deadline.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said it has already received more than 40,000 applications for next year, four days since the process commenced.

The applications are open for all grades and parents are urged to make use of the online application system before the 14 April deadline.

READ: WC Education Dept to build more than 800 new classrooms

Provincial Education MEC David Maynier said the process has been running smoothly so far, despite some minor technical glitches.

"We are committed to assisting all parents with technical issues to resolve each and every problem as soon as possible. We urge parents not to be alarmed if they face any technical difficulties. All problems can and will be dealt with by our staff, and we thank parents for their patience and for heeding our call to apply on time this year."

Meanwhile, Maynier said that 91 grade one and eight pupils had still not found a school this year.

"We understand that the placement process can cause frustration for parents, and we ask for their patience and assure them that we are doing everything we can to ensure their children’s placement is finalised as soon as possible."

Maynier said that the majority of them were new applicants who arrived this year.