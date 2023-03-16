Wits management, SRC meet to find solution to student grievances

Students at the university took to the streets earlier this month over accommodation and historical debt.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of the Witwatersrand's management is meeting with student leaders for a mediation meeting following weeks of protests at the institution.

Students at the university took to the streets earlier this month over accommodation and historical debt.

Both parties have resorted to meeting once again, to find a solution to the grievances of the students.

The university's management said that the SRC proposing a mediation was good progress as they were negotiating in good faith.

The protests have been suspended at the university as the mediation meeting takes place on Thursday.

The demands from the student leaders have not yet changed, as they continue calling for the university to waive the R10,000 fee that needs to be paid before a student can get accommodation at the univerity's residence.

The SRC also added that the university allowing students with historical debt to register on a case-by-case basis was not enough.