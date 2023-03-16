With disruptions expected during EFF shutdown, Gauteng courts to go virtual

On Thursday, Gauteng Deputy Judge President, Roland Sutherland, issued a directive for proceedings to be conducted remotely and virtually on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The courts in Gauteng will be held virtually on Monday.

This comes as disruption is expected across the country due to the national shutdown called by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The red berets are threatening to bring the country's economy to a standstill amid calls for government to fast-track measures to deal with the unprecedented load shedding.

The party also wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, accusing him of failing to govern.

On Thursday, Gauteng Deputy Judge President, Roland Sutherland, issued a directive for proceedings to be conducted remotely and virtually.

ALSO READ: