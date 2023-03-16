WC's Winde distances himself from anti-vaxxer Malhotra's talk in legislature

Doctor Aseem Malhotra, who's been inoculated against the disease himself, has made a U-turn and is now a staunch advocate against the use of coronavirus vaccines due to its alleged safety concerns.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has distanced himself from a provincial legislature talk with anti-vaxxer, Doctor Aseem Malhotra.

Deputy provincial legislature Speaker, Beverley Schafer, hosted Malhotra, a British cardiologist, for a talk on ethical and evidence-based healthcare on Wednesday.

Winde, in a tweet, emphasised that neither the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, nor the Premier’s office, was in any way involved with the event.

Neither the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, nor the Premier’s Office, was in any way involved with the event hosted by the provincial legislature, and distance themselves from the purported views expressed by the invited speaker. ' Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) March 15, 2023

Those who falsely claim that they are a danger are wrong and they should be held to account for their views. ' Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) March 15, 2023

Premier Alan Winde is furious following Dr Malhotra's visit, saying there was international scientific evidence that has shown that COVID-19 vaccines were the best tools to manage the coronavirus and were continuing to save lives.

Malhotra, who's been inoculated against the disease himself, has made a U-turn and is now a staunch advocate against the use of coronavirus vaccines due to its alleged safety concerns.

Beverley Schafer said that Malhotra was a speaker for her newly launched #lunchtimetalks in the auditorium of the provincial legislature.

Schafer said that she invited members from all political parties serving on health committees, from the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces as well as the provincial legislature to attend on a voluntary basis.

The platform will see a list of speakers addressing a myriad of topics that Schafer said could enhance interparty relationships across all levels of Parliament.

She highlighted that Malhotra did not address the legislature, but rather the auditorium within the building, which was a public venue.