Tshwane ActionSA councillor says he was offered R1m to vote for Makwarela

Kgosietsile Kgosiemang said that he was asked to vote for Dr Murunwa Makwarela for mayor against his party’s choice, Cilliers Brink.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Tshwane MMC and ActionSA councillor, Kgosietsile Kgosiemang, said that he was offered a year’s worth of his salary for his vote in the city’s mayoral election.

Kgosiemang has opened a case of attempted bribery at the Olievenhoutbosch police station in Centurion against a Tshwane PR councillor from the Defenders of the People (DOP) party.

Michael Beaumont, ActionSA National Cahirperson, says he believes that the councillor from DOP (Defenders of the People) was not acting alone when they attempted to bribe an ActionSA cllr in Tshwane.



Beaumont says the party cannot tolerate their cllrs selling their votes. TCG pic.twitter.com/BMKL9Slpqz ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2023

Murunwa eventually won the election, with eight councillors betraying the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition and voting for him.

ActionSA's Kgosiemang said that he was offered a year's worth of the salary he used to make as an MMC for housing and human settlements.

He said that this was well over R1 million, however, he rejected the offer and told them he would be toeing the party line.

In his affidavit, he said that he was approached last month at a local shisanyama by two men, one of them being a serving PR councillor for the DOP in the Tshwane municipality.

"At first I thought they were bluffing and that's when they took a phone and called a councillor and said: 'We've briefed the councillor, the councillor doesn't believe it, can you please confirm?' And the councillor on the other side confirmed."

Eyewitness News has reached out to the DOP councillor in question for a response.