Security cluster ready to deal with EFF's national shutdown - ministers

The country's security and intelligence structures are expected to meet before the weekend to discuss their response to the EFF's national shutdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The country's security cluster said that it would stop at nothing to prevent a repeat of the July 2021 unrest as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) gears up for a national shutdown.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was joined by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Defence Minister Thandi Modise at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday where they all assured South Africans that the cluster was fully prepared and well capacitated to handle Monday's planned protest.

The EFF wants President Cyril Ramaphosa out of office amid a myraid of socio-economic issues, including the crippling power cuts and rising cost of living.

While the EFF's calls for businesses, schools and ports of entry to be closed appear not to have garnered resounding support from civil society, political parties, taxi associations and the freight industry, the party said that it would not abandon its plans.

Government has denied running blind as the EFF refuses to divulge details about the protest.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: "The intelligence service is at work."

Ntshavheni added that the security cluster was better equipped following the July unrest that left more than 350 people dead and a trail of economic destruction in its wake.

"The coordination is 500% improved."

Government has assured South Africans that there would be high police visibility.

WATCH: Security cluster ministers on looming EFF protest