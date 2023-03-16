Security cluster ministers warn EFF against inciting violence during protest

Police Minister Bheki Cele, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Defence Minister Thandi Modise assured South Africans that the cluster was fully prepared and well-capacitated to handle the situation.

JOHANNESBURG - The country's security cluster has warned the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) against inciting violence when it embarks on its planned national shutdown on Monday.

The EFF wants government to respond to a range of service delivery issues, including the unstable electricity supply.

While there is mostly opposition by civil society and non-profit organisations to the march, somehave also backed the EFF's call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

But government said it won't tolerate violence on the day.

"Let any boy try and stop me and he will meet his maker. When he leaves in the morning, he must kiss his mother goodbye."

That was the bold statement made by EFF leader Julius Malema at a media briefing on Wednesday, in the build-up to the national shutdown.

On Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele downplayed the calls, saying that as government, they would not be threatened.

"The 20th of March will be a normal business day,” said Cele at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria.

Cele was joined by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, and Defence Minister Thandi Modise, who all assured South Africans that the cluster was fully prepared and well-capacitated to handle the situation.

They also vowed to be heavy-handed in their response to threats against the country's national security.

And while the exact details of the shutdown remain unknown, the EFF has rallied businesses, taxi associations, and the freight industry to down tools to pile pressure on government to respond to the country's socio-economic issues.

ALSO READ: