Sanef calls on Ramaphosa to urgently finalise appointment of SABC board

Sanef says it's troubled by the 'endless delays' in the process, echoing sentiments made by Media Monitoring Africa that the SABC could “slide perilously close to insolvency” if the board is not speedily appointed.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has called on President Ramaphosa to prioritise the appointment of a new SABC board, saying it shares in concerns that the public broadcaster is at risk of financial ruin.

The previous board’s term of office came to an end last October, and the appointment of a new one has since been beset by delay after delay.

After months of to-and-fro between the President and the Parliament over the list of recommended candidates put forward, and the lawfulness of the inclusion of a “reserve pool”, it’s now been agreed that these three additional candidates will be cut.

Questions raised by former Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni around the impact of the King Report on Corporate Governance and the inclusion of former head of news Phathiswa Magopeni on the final list are now stalling the process.

Industry watchdog Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) has turned to the Constitutional Court with an urgent bid to try and force the President’s hand.

In the papers, MMA says against the backdrop of its ailing financial health, the SABC could “slide perilously close to insolvency” without a board.

Sanef, in a statement released on Thursday, has echoed these sentiments, saying this would undermine the progress made by the previous board to stabilise the public broadcaster.

In his response to the MMA’s case which was filed last week, the President maintains he could not make appointments on the basis of what he labels the “unlawful” candidate list sent to him last year.

And Sanef has expressed concern over this.

Meanwhile, regarding the questions around the inclusion of Magopeni on the list of candidates, Sanef says Parliament’s done its due diligence and interrogated her recommendation and that it’s found she’s an appropriate candidate.

The organisation says it’s “seriously troubled by the endless delays” in the process, despite Parliament’s recommendations of prospective qualifying candidates to do the job.