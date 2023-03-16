Putco to suspend services for EFF protest; Santaco to operate as normal

On Monday, the EFF will embark on a nationwide protest to demonstrate against rolling power cuts and demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa steps down.

JOHANNESBURG - Bus company Putco has announced that it will suspend services on Monday due to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s national shutdown.

The EFF will embark on a nationwide protest to demonstrate against rolling power cuts and demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa steps down.

Speaking to the media in Johannesburg on Wednesday, the party's leader Julius Malema requested bus and truck companies to suspend operations on Monday.

Putco's spokeseperson, Lindokuhle Xulu, said that its decision to halt operations comes after threats to disrupt road networks and prevent buses from operating.

"The suspension of services is a precaution to ensure the safety of our passengers and staff. Our security teams conducted a safety and risk analysis following the widely announced shutdown. The gathered intelligence predicts that our operations may be met with intimidation."

BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR SANTACO

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that it would not be taking part in the national shutdown .

Following a meeting between Santaco and the leadership of the EFF, the taxi council said that it’s more than 250,000 affiliated drivers had decided that their taxis would operate as normal come next week Monday.

This is despite growing criticism that the party’s plans to mobilise hundreds of members, citizens, and other organisations could do more harm than good to the economy.

Santaco national spokesperson, Bafana Magagula, said that the economy had already been "knocked down" with the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation rate, fluctuating petrol prices and recent taxi fare increase.

"There’s a rise in everything, people are losing jobs, the population of people travelling has dropped down, we are unable to participate in anything that contributes to us losing aday or even an hour in an operation."

Meanwhile, the courts in Gauteng will be held virtually on Monday as disruptions are expected across many parts of the country next week.

Gauteng deputy Judge president Roland Sutherland has issued a directive for proceeding to be conducted remotely and virtually.