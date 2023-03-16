Ntshavheni dodges accusations of interference with process to appoint SABC board

This follows claims that the process was stalled by a clash over certain names being included in the list of candidates recommended to Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Communications minister, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has refused to comment on accusations that she interfered with the process of appointing the SABC board.

Ntshavheni was drawn to comment on the claims during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

This follows claims that the process was stalled by a clash over certain names being included in the list of candidates recommended to Parliament.

It's understood that Ntshavheni demanded answers about why former head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, was on the list.

Magopeni was previously critical of the African National Congress (ANC)'s political involvement in the broadcaster's editorial decisions.

Ntshavheni, who was appointed minister in the Presidency in this month's Cabinet reshuffle, said that she was no longer at liberty to comment on the communications portfolio.

"The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has a minister, and his name is Mondli Gungubele. Any questions that relate to that portfolio are handled by the minister of Communications. Now, I'm a minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security and the GCIS and the Presidency itself - any questions that relate to that mandate will then be fielded by me."