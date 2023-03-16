MPs should have flagged Magopeni's suitability to be on SABC board earlier - MMA

Despite having given Phathiswa Magopeni the thumbs up back in December when they recommended her appointment, MPs are now questioning the impact of the King Report on Corporate Governance on her suitability and this is now further stalling the process to appoint a new board.

JOHANNESBURG - Media Monitoring Africa’s William Bird said that if MPs had questions around former SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni’s suitability to sit on the public broadcaster’s board, they should have raised them months ago.

MMA last month launched an urgent application with the Constitutional Court, in an effort to have President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered to appoint a new board at the SABC.

It’s now in its fifth month of being without a board, with the term of office of the previous board’s members having ended in October and the process of appointing their successors having been hamstrung by delay after delay.

Despite having given Magopeni the thumbs up back in December when they recommended her appointment, MPs are now questioning the impact of the King Report on Corporate Governance on Magopeni’s suitability. And this is now further stalling the process.

The director of MMA, Bird, said that their view was that it was not of any relevance at this point though.

"Had they wanted to raise these issues, they should have raised them at the appropriate time when the CVs were up. Her CV was there, she was there to be questioned, many of these questions were put to her during her interviews. That was the time when people should have said 'we’re not sure about this because of XYZ'. But as we started this off, that list was agreed by all parties there."

Bird said that there could potentially be questions raised about specific individuals after they were appointed.

"But the point is, you can’t have this idea where now you want to go back three and a half months after deciding the list to say: 'Now we don’t think certain people are fit and proper.'"