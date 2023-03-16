Mkhwebane stands by her CR17 report, says Ramaphosa had case to answer

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was giving evidence for the second day at the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office, which focused on her investigation into the president’s 2017 presidential campaign.

CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane has stood by her CR17 bank statements report, saying that President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer.

Her counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, led Mkhwebane through evidence and several pages of her statement on the matter where she was found to have made serious errors by the Constitutional Court.

The apex court last year dismissed Mkhwebane’s appeal against a High Court ruling that set aside her CR17 bank statements report on donations to President Ramaphosa.

The ruling, which was delivered by Justice Chris Jafta, agreed with the High Court that Mkhwebane exceeded her powers and made errors in fact and law.

The court also stated that some of the errors could not have been made innocently.

But on Thursday, Mkhwebane told the Section 194 inquiry that she stood by her report and aligned herself with former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s minority judgment.

"On that basis, of which I am in respectful disagreement of some of the key conclusions reached by the court, as in compared to the referable reasoning in the minority judgment."

Mkhwebane said that sometimes errors could be made during investigations but said that a different court could come to a different conclusion.