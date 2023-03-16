Mkhwebane defends CR17 probe, denies targeting Ramaphosa

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is appearing for a second day at the hearings into her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane has continued giving evidence before the Section 194 inquiry, defending her investigation into the president’s CR17 campaign bank statements.

She said that she had reason to refute President Cyril Ramaphosa’s explanations on whether he was aware of payments from Bosasa to various intermediaries involved in his 2017 African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, Mkhwebane appeared for the first time to give evidence, where she provided an overview of her submission.

So far on Thursday, her evidence has dealt mainly with the CR17 banks statements involving state prisons contractor, Bosasa.

Mkhwebane told her senior counsel that they couldn’t just take President Cyril Ramaphosa’s explanation without investigating further.

"I just want to deal with the issue of the involvement of the president in the process because those were some of the issues that, when we go through, you’ll see why we are saying he was aware because they were saying 'no, we only invited him to the cocktails.'"

She also denied targeting the president, saying that her investigation was prompted by two complaints from Mmusi Maimane and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy, Floyd Shivambu.

Proceedings at the inquiry continue.