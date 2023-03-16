Memorial service of jazz veteran Gloria Bosman to be held in Soweto

The Jazz icon Gloria Bosman passed away on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late distinguished jazz musician and composer Gloria Bosman has confirmed that her life and career will be celebrated at a memorial service on Friday.

The Soweto-born multi-award-winning jazz veteran will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Industry colleagues, family and close friends have been visiting the home of the late musician in Pimville, Soweto to honour the maestro.

Bosman passed away at the age of 50 on Tuesday following a short illness.

The smooth-voiced South African jazz musician has been praised for her contribution to the country’s music industry in a career spanning more than two decades.

Speaking outside the Bosman family home in Soweto close friend and family spokesperson Titi Luzipo said that the jazz superstar was one of a kind.

"We have lost a pioneer, we’ve lost a global icon, we’ve lost a mother, we lost a friend, and we’ve lost a great colleague. We do want to lay her to rest on Sunday, and we will have the memorial service on Friday as well."

Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa also paid his respects.

“I think the nation has lost a beautiful voice; I think that voice will be missed in the music industry. Condolences.”

The family said it will announce on Thursday whether Bosman’s memorial service will be open to the public.