Mapisa-Nqakula 'relieved' as IPU rules EFF complaint against her as inadmissible

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) filed a complaint against Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after party members were physically removed from the House chamber during the State of the Nation Address in February.

CAPE TOWN - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula said that she was "relieved" that the Inter-Parliamentary Union has described the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) complaint against her as inadmissible.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that the complaint should have never been submitted to international parliamentary and human rights structures while internal processes had yet to be used to address the allegations about what transpired during the 9 February State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The complaint arose after members of the EFF were physically removed from the Chamber during the address at Cape Town City Hall.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that during the IPU’s Standing Committee hearings, the complainant and respondent each presented their side of the story, followed by questions and engagements to establish the facts of the allegations.

“I must say I’m relieved. I am relieved because for me, the issue was the principle. How could this matter land in an international body before the matter has even been dealt with by the South African Parliament? I think that’s what was really bothering me about the whole thing."

Mapisa-Nqakula also addressed the General Assembly of the 146th Session of the IPU which took place in Bahrain.