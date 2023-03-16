Load shedding won’t impact electric train services, reassures Prasa

Metrorail plans to reintroduce its Blue Electric Trains by May, after services were brought to a halt in 2022 due to Eskom power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) reassured commuters that the ongoing power cuts would not affect its train services.

This comes as Metrorail plans to introduce its Blue Electric Trains before the end of April.

These modern new Blue Trains were unveiled and tested at the Cape Town Train Station in 2019.

However, about a year ago, thousands of train commuters were left frustrated when Eskom's outages brought services to a screeching halt.

As the central line was also re-opened, Prasa Western Cape acting regional manager Raymond Maseko said that all their ducks were in a row, this time.

“Now we started having generators at our key stations. So, as people are passing Bonteheuwel, Nyanga, Langa and Retreat, you will see that we have generators for these big stations.

"The trains are not affected by load shedding. We have taken care of that."