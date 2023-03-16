KZN police arrest 5 men armed with rifles in Cato Manor

Police said that a resident in the area alerted them about the suspicious cars which were spotted moving around in the area.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police on Thursday afternoon arrested five suspected hitmen armed with rifles in Cato Manor.

Police said that a resident in the area alerted them about the suspicious cars which were spotted moving around in the area.

A sixth suspect is believed to have fled during a police chase.

The five suspected hitmen were carrying high-caliber firearms in their cars.

[JUST-IN] KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested 5 suspected hitmen in Cato Manor, Durban, the group was armed with rifles. It is alleged they were targeting a high profile figure. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/8OYYsCp8ET ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2023

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that police acted on the tip-off.

"The driver was arrested not far from the scene and we believe one passenger carrying a firearm may have fled from that vehicle. And the other four were arrested in these two vehicles. In the vehicles, from what we can see now through the window of the vehicles, there‘s a bag containing two high caliber firearms that look like AK-47s."

It's alleged that the group was targeting a high-profile individual, however, police could not reveal the identity of the person.

Last month, two well-known celebrities, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, were shot just seven kilometres away from this area.