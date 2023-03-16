EFF shutdown: Ntshavheni cautions against being fooled by 'political gimmicks'

The Minister in the Presidency was speaking at a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday. This as the EFF is gearing up for its national shutdown set to take place on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has hit out at what she calls political gimmicks as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) gears up for its national shutdown on Monday.

The red berets are threatening to bring the country's economy to a standstill amid calls for government to fast-track measures to deal with the unprecedented load shedding.

The party also wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, accusing him of failing to govern.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Ntshavheni dismissed the EFF's threats.

"Regime change through unconstitutional means will not happen in South Africa. Anyone with ambitions to govern this country must wait to contest the 2024 general elections. Attempts to cause disruption and disturbances in the country will be met with the full might of the law."

Ntshavheni has cautioned the EFF against claiming easy victories.

"People should not be fooled. If people are not at work, it's because people had long planned since March 2022 that they are going on holiday."

ALSO READ: