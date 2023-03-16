EFF shutdown: Golden Arrow buses to operate normally on Monday, says company

The bus company has promised passengers that they will be able to get to work and school on the day of the national shutdown.

CAPE TOWN - The Golden Arrow bus services in Cape Town said it's not moved by threats of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) directive for a national shutdown on Monday.

The EFF announced that it will be leading a national shutdown calling for among other things, an end to load shedding, and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

Party leader Julius Malema asked businesses to close their shops and join the shutdown.

However, the bus company has assured its passengers that its buses will be operating as per normal schedule on Monday, despite the shutdown.

The company's spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said security measures to safeguard against violent actions have been put in place.

"Golden Arrow has received many queries from concerned passengers regarding whether they will be to get to work and school on Monday the 20th of March, when the EFF has called for a national shutdown. Golden Arrow is contracted to the provincial Department of Mobility, and is obligated to operate as per our timetables, and we do plan to operate a normal service on Monday."

However, the company is pleading with those who will be participating in the shutdown to do so peacefully.