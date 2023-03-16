DA wins language discrimination case at Stellenbosch Uni, wants VC removed

In 2021, the DA launched a complaint with the SAHRC after some Afrikaans students claimed that they were prohibited from speaking any other language but English at their residences.

CAPE TOWN - A member of Stellenbosch University's council, Leon Schreiber, has announced his intention to table an urgent motion to remove the institution's Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Wim de Villiers.

Schreiber and the Democratic Alliance (DA), lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in March 2021, after receiving reports from newcomer Afrikaans students and others that they were prohibited from speaking any language other than English in their residences and in public spaces.

After probing the allegations, the commission this week released its report, which found students' rights to freedom of expression, language and culture, equality, and human dignity, were unfairly violated.

The commission has made several recommendations and states the proposed remedial action should include a written public apology to any students who were negatively affected by the residence policies.

Schreiber, who's also a DA member, said this is an enormous victory for language rights.

“The commission directs the university to implement remedial steps which the DA will apply pressure for the implementation of. This includes that Rector and Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers must issue a written public apology that recognises that the human rights of Afrikaans students were violated, and undertakes to ensure that no residence implements policies in future that prevent any student from speaking a particular language.”