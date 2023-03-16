Convicted data fraudster to apply for bail following re-arrest

In October, Karabo Phungula was found guilty of illegally obtaining personal information of South African with the intention of selling it.

JOHANNESBURG - A convicted fraudster nabbed for illegally obtaining the data of over 23 million South Africans will apply for bail in the Palm Ridge Magistrates court on Thursday.

Phungula tells the court that he suffers from short breath. He says he has been asthmatic for 10 years, and he has not been able to come to court because he is experiencing attacks. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2023

The court has heard that Phungula moved house twice since his arrest in September 2021. He is now back at his parents house in Emndeni. Last week police went looking for him & could not find him. He says police went to his grandparents house not where he lives. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2023

Karabo Phungula was found guilty of fraud in October and was set for sentencing but was a no show on three occasions.

The Commercial Crimes court found the 37-year-old impersonated a businessman to acquire the personal information and planned to sell it for over 4 million rand.

When Phungula called the registered credit bureau group Experian, he went by the name Tebogo Mogashoa and claimed to be the chairperson of investment company Talis Holdings.

The qualified IT technician is the CEO of a company called Hi-Pexel Communications which he used to furnish fake proof of payment for the data.

In May 2020 Experian then granted him the personal information of over 23 million South Africans in debt and 727 thousand businesses.

In October Phungula was found guilty of fraud and his sentencing was scheduled for February this year.

After missing that appearance, he was a no show on two other occasions prompting the court to order his immediate arrest and his 3-thousand-rand bail was forfeited to the State.

He is now applying for bail after he was re-arrested on Monday in Naledi, Soweto.