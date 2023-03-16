Convicted data fraudster Karabo Phungula denied bail following his re-arrest

In October 2022, Karabo Phungula was found guilty of illegally obtaining personal information of South African with the intention of selling it.

JOHANNESBURG - A 37-year-old convicted fraudster who stole the personal information of over 23 million South Africans from a credit bureau has been denied bail in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

Karabo Phungula appeared in the dock on Thursday following his re-arrest this week.

He was found guilty of fraud and contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act last year for impersonating a businessman to acquire personal information from a registered credit bureau, Experian.

If your debt case was handled by Experian Credit Bureau recently, you may be among 23 million people who's personal information was stolen by convicted fraudster Karabo Phungula.He's applying for bail after he failed to appear for sentencing thrice & was rearrested. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/Diyw00aoSi ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2023

He planned to sell it for over R4 million.

A frail looking Phungula took the witness stand to try and explain why he had missed his last two court appearances.

Pulling out his asthma pump, Phungula told the court that he has been experiencing shortness of breath and had communicated this with his Legal Aid representative.

The court has heard that Phungula moved house twice since his arrest in September 2021. He is now back at his parents house in Emndeni. Last week police went looking for him & could not find him. He says police went to his grandparents house not where he lives. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2023

The 37-year-old said was diagnosed with asthma 10 years ago and he experienced attacks from time to time.

He also told the court that often there was smoke in the prison cell that he was being kept in, which further compromised his health.

Despite handing himself over for arrest on Monday after making an arrangement with the investigating officer at the weekend, Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi denied him bail and postponed the matter to next Friday for sentencing.

He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars.