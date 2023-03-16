CoCT boosts crackdown on illegal electricity connections, vandalism

The City of Cape Town’s Mayco member for energy, Beverly van Reenen, said that there was a reward for anyone who could lead to any arrests.

CAPE TOWN - Apart from the power cuts, some Cape Town communities like Philippi, Mitchells Plain and Macassar, were battling with prolonged electricity outages, due to vandalism.

Because of this, the city said the monitoring of all illegal connection and infrastructure vandalism hotspots was high on its priority list.

With the support of police and law enforcement, the city recently carried out an illegal connection operation in Philippi and removed a truckload of cables illegally connected to its supply infrastructure.

The metro's Energy mayoral committee (Mayco) member, Beverley van Reenen, said that a reward was on offer to anyone who provided information that leaded to an arrest.

“The city is intensifying its efforts by canning out more and regular illegal connection disconnection operations in the metro’s hotspots.

"The city is serious about protecting its critical infrastructure, as illegal connections often leave whole communities in darkness due to the overloaded connections that trip.”